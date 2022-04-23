Heading to see Ed Sheeran at Croke Park? Here's everything you need to know

ED SHEERAN WILL kick off his Mathematics world tour in Dublin’s Croke Park tonight.

Sheeran will play two nights at Croker this weekend, where it’s expected that over 82,000 people will attend both gigs.

If you’re one of the thousands of fans heading there, here’s everything you need to know.

What time should I get there?

The doors will open at 4pm. Supporting artists Denise Chaila and Maisie Peters will start at 6pm and 7pm, respectively, with Sheeran taking to the stage at 8pm.

Ticket information

Both concerts are digital-ticket only. Anyone attending the gigs have been urged to make sure they download their tickets on to their phone from Ticketmaster’s website or app, and to make sure their phones are fully charged before arriving.

All tickets are colour coded and will show you which route you should take to access the stadium.

At time of publishing, there are still tickets on sale. You can pick some up here.

How do I get there?

Gardaí are strongly advising concert-goers to use public transport where possible, as there will be little parking available near the stadium and traffic is expected to be heavy.

The train is your best bet to avoid traffic. Drumcondra station is just a few minutes walk from Croke Park and is on the Maynooth line, so it serves plenty of stops, including Connolly station in the city centre.

If you’re using Dublin Bus, the 1, 13, 16, 33 and 41 all stop on Drumcondra Road.

If you are driving, O’Connell School on North Richmond Street will have car parking spaces available, but the car park will be open three hours before the concert, so it will fill up fast. You can check for other city centre car parks and their closing times here.

Private coaches will not be permitted to drop attendees at Croke Park and Mountjoy Square will be closed off. Coaches can park at the Dublic City Council facility on Collins Avenue, located next to Whitehall GAA Club.

Fans at an Ed Sheeran concert in Croke Park in 2015. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Traffic disruption

A Garda cordon will be put in place on the roads surrounding Croke Park from 10.30am, with barriers erected at the following locations:

North Circular Road/Russell Street

North Circular Road/Saint Margaret’s Avenue

Lower Drumcondra Road/Whitworth Place

Lower Drumcondra Road/Fitzroy Avenue

Lower Drumcondra Road/Clonliffe Road (as required)

Clonliffe Road/Jones Road

Clonliffe Road/St Joseph’s Avenue

Clonliffe Road/St James Avenue

Ballybough Road/Clonliffe Road (as required)

Ballybough Road/Foster Terrace

Ballybough Road/Sackville Avenue.

Local access for residents and businesses will be provided up until 2.30pm.

After 2.30pm, only residents with 2022 vehicle passes will be allowed access to the area. There will be no traffic permitted inside the inner cordon after 10.15pm, except for emergency vehicles.

What can’t I bring with me?

Gardaí have compiled a long list of items which are not permitted in the venue. We’ve narrowed it down to things you might have planned to pack.

Aerosols

Air horns

Animals (Other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Alcohol

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Backpacks, large bags and waist packs

Banners with poles or poles of any kind

Fireworks or flares

Glow sticks or lasers

GoPro cameras or iPads

Illegal substances or illegal merchandise of any description

Smoke canisters

What’s the weather doing?

According to Met Éireann, Saturday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and some well scattered showers. Top temperatures will be between 12 to 14 degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty northeast winds also expected.

Sunday will be dry with sunny spells in most areas, but it will be a little cloudier in the southwest where there will be some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in mostly moderate easterly winds.

Probably best to bring a jacket just in case.

Anything else I need to know?

Gardaí are reminding people to be mindful that Croke Park is in a residential area, and to therefore be respectful and act appropriately.

Otherwise, stay safe and enjoy. We’re sure it will be Perfect.