Monday 13 December 2021
Man arrested over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor in Donegal

Eddie Fullerton was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in Buncrana in May 1991.

By Press Association Monday 13 Dec 2021, 7:04 AM
Gerry Adams and Albert Fullerton, Eddie's son, at a protest in 2005
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE the murder of a Sinn Féin councillor in Co Donegal 30 years ago have arrested a man.

Eddie Fullerton, a father of six, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in Buncrana in May 1991.

The UDA carried out the attack on the 56-year-old builder and republican politician.

Gardaí from the Donegal division arrested the suspect, 56, yesterday morning in relation to the murder investigation.

The man, who was detained shortly after 10am, remained in custody at Letterkenny Garda Station on Sunday evening.

On the 30th anniversary of Fullerton’s murder earlier this year, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances of the shooting.

Press Association

