Man arrested in connection with murder of Eddie Hutch

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested today in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch on Poplar Row in Dublin 3, in 2016.

The man is currently being detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

Eddie Hutch was the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

The 59 year old cab driver was gunned down at his home on 8 February 2016, just three days after the Regency Hotel shooting that saw David Byrne killed.

On the night he was fatally shot, Hutch was said to be returning home from work. As he exited his taxi and went into his house, a number of men got out of a BMW and shot at him multiple times, before going into the house and shooting him dead.

A man was also arrested in connection to his murder at the start of this month, but he was released the following day without charge.