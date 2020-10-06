Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

ROCK MUSICIAN EDDIE Van Halen, of the iconic hard rock group that bore his surname, has died aged 65 following a long battle with cancer.

His son announced the news in a post on Twitter this evening.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolf Van Halen wrote alongside a picture of his father.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he added. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the 1970s and quickly grew a fan base.

The group’s classic hits include Runnin’ with the Devil, and the guitar solo Eruption.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band’s label.