Elderly man killed and second man seriously injured in Co Louth fire

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an elederly man was killed in a fire at a domestic residence in Termonfeckin, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.
Upon arrival Gardaí at the scene assisted fire services in removing a man from the property.
The man, aged in his late 80s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he was pronounced deceased.
A second man, aged in his late 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
A technical examination of the scene will be conducted once it is made safe by fire services.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site