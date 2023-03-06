Elderly man killed and second man seriously injured in Co Louth fire

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an elederly man was killed in a fire at a domestic residence in Termonfeckin, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

Upon arrival Gardaí at the scene assisted fire services in removing a man from the property.

The man, aged in his late 80s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he was pronounced deceased.

A second man, aged in his late 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted once it is made safe by fire services.