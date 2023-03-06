Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 6 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Termonfeckin
Elderly man killed and second man seriously injured in Co Louth fire
The man, aged in his late 80s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he was pronounced deceased.
1.9k
0
40 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an elederly man was killed in a fire at a domestic residence in Termonfeckin, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

Upon arrival Gardaí at the scene assisted fire services in removing a man from the property.

The man, aged in his late 80s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he was pronounced deceased.

A second man, aged in his late 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted once it is made safe by fire services.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags