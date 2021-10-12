#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

350 new primary school teachers and over 1,000 new SNAs announced in Budget

Primary school class sizes are set to be reduced.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 3:14 PM
12 minutes ago 642 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5572016
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

OVER 1,000 NEW special needs assistants (SNAs) and the creation of 350 new posts for primary school teachers have been announced as part of the budget.

The Government announced that 980 additional teachers and 1,165 additional SNAs will be hired specifically to support those with special educational needs in special classes, special schools and mainstream settings. 

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said this will bring investment in special education to the highest level in the State’s history.

Primary school class sizes are also set to be reduced thanks to the creation of the 350 teaching roles.

The move will see the pupil-teacher ratio drop by one point on average across all primary schools. Smaller primary classes was one of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s election promises in 2020.

A total of €18 million has been allocated to expand the number of schools in the DEIS scheme and €4 million has been set aside to extend the hot school meals to more disadvantaged primary schools.

There will also be €50 million for information and communications technology (ICT) grants for primary and post-primary schools before the end of the year.

Grants for college students were also increased for the first time in 10 years. The maintenance grant payment for the student support scheme was increased by €200.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The move comes following recent controversy surrounding third level students having to rely on food banks to make ends meet.

A total of €9.2 billion was allocated to the Department of Education for 2022, including a capital budget of €792 million.

The Government says this will support a school building programme which involves over 200 projects. Once completed, these projects are expected to deliver over 30,000 school places.

An additional investment of €68 million was also ear-marked for the Higher Education sector. Part of this funding will be used for 3,320 additional CAO places arising from this year’s Leaving Certificate.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie