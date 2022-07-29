Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 29 July 2022
Advertisement

Additional €2 million in financial supports for underrepresented and disadvantaged students

The new funding will allow people who are on existing scholarships to retain funding for additional courses, including graduate entry medicine.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Jul 2022, 6:00 AM
42 minutes ago 484 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5828164
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AN ADDITIONAL €2 million in supports, including scholarships, for underrepresented and disadvantaged students has been announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.

The measures are aimed at driving inclusion in higher education this year. The funding will include an additional 50 bursaries of €5,000 per student for the most disadvantaged students including those with a disability, mature students, lone parents, and further education award holders.

It will also support the establishment of a three-year programme worth €1.5 million in total to facilitate Traveller and Roma participation in Higher Education.

In addition, the department said these measures will allow people who are on certain existing scholarships to retain funding for additional courses including graduate entry medicine.

There had been calls before this announcement for government action to assist graduate-entry medical students after a decision by Bank of Ireland to discontinue a loan available to this cohort. Graduate entry medicine (GEM) students pursue the programme as a second degree – after first completing a separate related undergraduate degree – so they are not eligible for free fees funding or student grants.

Fees for GEM students are now set at €16,290 per year for Irish students and €55,140 for non-EU students.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “Education is for everyone and yet there remains significant cohorts not represented in higher education.

“That is why we intend to launch a new National Access Plan to ensure we change the conversation about higher education and ensure it is available to all who wish to access it.”

He said the State must also ensure it also helps diversify professions and this is why measures will allow certain scholarship holders continue their bursaries for graduate entry medicine courses.

“This will ensure more lone parents, people with disabilities or from socio-economically disadvantaged communities can enter the medical profession,” he said. “This is part of a wider set of measures we are examining for those seeking to access graduate entry medicine. We hope also to extend this to other courses too including legal courses.”

Minister Harris said the government will continue to prioritise members of the Travelling and Roma communities.

“Currently, 33 Travellers enter higher education every year,” he said. “We want to see that grow to 150. A new dedicated funding stream will assist with that.”

This three-year programme will provide funding of €450,000 each year to support the achievement of participation targets and supports. The funding will allow institutions to plan and roll-out targeted initiatives in the longer-term.

“The student must be at the centre of all that we do, everyone should have equity of access to education independent of their socioeconomic background, ethnicity, gender, geographical location, disability or other circumstances, and this additional ring-fenced funding is created to support all in entering, participating in and succeeding in higher education,” the minister said.

In addition, consideration is being given for new measures to promote transitions from further education to Higher Education for priority groups with a specific emphasis on supporting students who are members of the Traveller & Roma communities.

Once-off measures will also be provided to support the development of partnership with DEIS schools, the Further Education sector and other community partners to support students from underrepresented groups to access Higher Education.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie