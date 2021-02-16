Norma Foley indicates she wants re-opening of schools from March as talks continue

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley has indicated to Cabinet that schools across the country could return on a phased basis next month.

It comes as discussions involving the government and unions continue in an attempt to have children return to school in March for the first time since before Christmas.

It is understood that no date has been agreed on the return of schools, and that plans remain subject to sign-off by unions and public health advice.

A round of intense talks between unions and department officials took place yesterday, as work continued to iron out the remaining issues.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland had stepped away from talks last Thursday, before returning to discussions at the weekend.

A spokesperson for the union told TheJournal.ie that talks are ongoing and that it had no further comment at present.

Meanwhile, childcare providers have urged the government to provide clarity for the sector as politicians consider plans to re-open educational settings on a phased basis.

Representative group Seas Suas called for a plan to be put in place for the reopening of childcare in line with the phased reopening of schools.

With reporting from Christina Finn.