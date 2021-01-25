#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

Four deny criminal damage over toppling of statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol

The bronze memorial was dumped into Bristol Harbour before being retrieved by the council.

By Press Association Monday 25 Jan 2021, 11:32 AM
29 minutes ago 1,139 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334835
The statue being thrown into Bristol harbour last year.
Image: PA Images
The statue being thrown into Bristol harbour last year.
The statue being thrown into Bristol harbour last year.
Image: PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE denied committing criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in the UK city of Bristol.

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court for their first hearing on this morning.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour.

It was later recovered from the water by Bristol City Council.

Charges allege that the four defendants “with each other and others unknown without lawful excuse” damaged property, namely the Edward Colston statue and plinth of a value unknown, belonging to the council.

The defendants each pleaded not guilty to the charge against each of them and elected for the case to be sent to Bristol Crown Court.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told them: “At your request, I now send the case to the crown court at Bristol.

“Your first hearing will be 8 February. You will be given unconditional bail until that date.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Graham is of Colston Road, Bristol, Ponsford is of Bishopstoke, Hampshire, Skuse is of Farley Close, Bristol and Willoughby is of Gloucester Road, Bristol.

Ahead of the hearing, Avon and Somerset Police warned anyone planning to attend the court to protest against the case would be breaking the law.

There was a large police presence outside the court and a small number of arrests were made. An online protest also took place.

Police did not make any arrests when the statue was toppled but later launched an investigation and, in December, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised charges against the four.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie