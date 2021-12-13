#Open journalism No news is bad news

Four face trial over toppling of Bristol statue of slave trader Edward Colston

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will go on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of criminal damage

By Press Association Monday 13 Dec 2021, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,386 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5628395
The statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images
The statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston
The statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston
Image: PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE ARE to go on trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will go on trial at Bristol Crown Court after denying charges of criminal damage.

The bronze memorial to the 17th-century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour and later recovered by Bristol City Council.

Charges allege that the four defendants, together with “others unknown”, damaged the Colston statue and plinth of a value unknown without lawful excuse.

Graham is of Colston Road, Bristol, Ponsford is of Otter Close, Bishopstoke, Hampshire, Skuse is of Farley Close, Bristol, and Willoughby is of Gloucester Road, Bristol. They are all on unconditional bail.

embedded258374719 From left, Milo Ponsford, Rhian Graham and Jake Skuse arrive at Bristol Crown Court earlier this year Source: PA Images

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, will preside over the trial.

Legal representatives of three of the defendants said they would fight the charges “vigorously”.

Press Association

