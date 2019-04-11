This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 April, 2019
Billionaire Irish-American to finally be confirmed as Trump's new man in Ireland

Edward F Crawford is to be confirmed as the new US ambassador today.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 7:31 AM
17 minutes ago 2,261 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4586763
Edward Francis Crawford is the billionaire president of Park-Ohio Holdings.
Image: John Sullivan/WHK Radio Cleveland
Image: John Sullivan/WHK Radio Cleveland

THE SENATE IS finally set to confirm a new United States ambassador to Ireland today.

The position has been vacant for the entirety of the presidency of Donald Trump after the previous ambassadorship of Kevin O’Malley ended following Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

Billionaire businessman Edward F Crawford was only put forward by the Trump administration last September but he has not yet been confirmed.

A confirmation hearing will now take place today by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

80-year old Crawford is the president and director of Park-Ohio Holdings, a global manufacturing and supply-chain management company that is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

His grandparents emigrated to the US from Cork and he still has family connections in the county.

Crawford was named Person of the Year by the Mayo Society of Greater Cleveland in 2014, the first time ever that a person without Mayo roots was awarded the honour.

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

