Billionaire Irish-American to finally be confirmed as Trump's new man in Ireland

THE SENATE IS finally set to confirm a new United States ambassador to Ireland today.

The position has been vacant for the entirety of the presidency of Donald Trump after the previous ambassadorship of Kevin O’Malley ended following Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

Billionaire businessman Edward F Crawford was only put forward by the Trump administration last September but he has not yet been confirmed.

A confirmation hearing will now take place today by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

80-year old Crawford is the president and director of Park-Ohio Holdings, a global manufacturing and supply-chain management company that is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

His grandparents emigrated to the US from Cork and he still has family connections in the county.

Crawford was named Person of the Year by the Mayo Society of Greater Cleveland in 2014, the first time ever that a person without Mayo roots was awarded the honour.