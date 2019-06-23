This 36 year-old man has been missing from south Dublin since Thursday night

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man who has been missing from Dun Laoghaire since Thursday night

Edward Kelly was last seen on Aston Quay in the city centre, walking towards College Green, at approximately 9.30pm on 20 June.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of athletic build and with blonde/red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Edward was wearing a short sleeve t-shirt and jeans.

His family says they are concerned for his well-being, and gardaí have asked anyon with information about Edward’s whereabouts to report to Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 – 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.