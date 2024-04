GARDAÍ AND RELATIVES are concerned for the wellbeing of a 30-year-old man who was last seen at roughly 12.50am last night in the Jamespark area of Kilkenny City.

They are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Edward Prendergast’s whereabouts.

Edward is described as being 5 ft 11, with a medium build, brown hair and grey-blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a light blue top and light blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information that may be of help is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.