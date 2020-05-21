Jedward are quarantining in LA with American Pie actress Tara Reid

WHILE MATT DAMON has been riding out the pandemic in leafy South Dublin, Lucan twins Jedward are seeing it through with their celebrity pal Tara Reid in Los Angeles.

John and Edward Grimes, of X Factor and later Eurovision fame, appeared in series eight of Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 where they met the US actress.

They moved in with Reid, known for roles in Sharknado and American Pie, when the pandemic took hold and have been quarantining together since.

In an interview where she tells of how she is holding up with her boyfriend during lockdown, Reid let slip that she has also been playing host to the two Irish lads.

“We’ve all been locked in our houses for months… it’s not easy. I have a small apartment, it’s two rooms so it’s not easy,” she said of quarantine with her partner, on the We Hear podcast.

“You’re always in each others faces, I’m doing so much business for my films and [Tara's boyfriend] is doing business as well, he has mortgages. It’s been difficult, we’re trying to make the best of it but we’re doing the best we can.”

“The other guys I’m also quarantining with are my two best friends that I’ve grown up with… do you know who Jedward is?,” she asked.

One of the twins is heard in the background telling the podcast they “cleaned her windows yesterday” and describing the situation “like a season of Big Brother except for the coronavirus pandemic.”

Reid said Jedward is writing and performing new music and are entertaining her, and “we’re all feeling better” from it.

The twins flew out to live with Reid in the middle of March.

“Right now to have them in my life here… they truly have made this experience so much better than it would it would have been for me… I got my best friends back, and we’re doing the best we can.”

Reid said she is planning to include Jedward in upcoming movies.