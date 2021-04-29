Edwin Poots announces he is running for the leadership of the DUP

EDWIN POOTS HAS this afternoon declared he is running to be leader of the DUP.

This follows yesterday’s announcement by Arlene Foster that she is stepping down as leader of the party at the end of May.

In a video message posted online, Poots thanked Arlene Foster for her work in the party.

Poots himself is the current Agriculture Minister in the North and is viewed as one of the more hardline politicians with the DUP.

His likely opponents include MPs Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin Robinson.

Foster’s resignation came a day after party colleagues unhappy with her leadership moved against her, with a majority of senior elected representatives signing a letter of no confidence.

Today, I announce my candidacy for leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. I love this country and its people and I look forward to engaging with party colleagues in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/Qesd3GTCwR — Edwin Poots MLA (@edwinpootsmla) April 29, 2021 Source: Edwin Poots MLA /Twitter

Discontent at the DUP’s Brexit strategy was a major factor, with party rank-and-file laying some of the blame for the emergence of an Irish Sea border at her door.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Traditionalists from the party’s religious fundamentalist wing also harboured concerns over positions Foster had taken on some social issues.

With reporting by PA