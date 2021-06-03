'North-South relations are bad, but I blame the past Taoiseach': Edwin Poots in Dublin for his first meeting with Micheál Martin

DUP Leader Edwin Poots is meeting with the Taoiseach this evening.

“NORTH-SOUTH RELATIONS have never been as bad, I don’t blame the current Taoiseach for that, I blame the last Taoiseach,” DUP leader Edwin Poots has told reporters in Dublin this evening.

He made the comments on his way into his first meeting in his new role with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Poots said he hoped to “fix” the relationship which he claims was “damaged by the last Irish government” headed up by now Tánaiste, then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

He accused Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney of using historic issues to “taxi drive forward” the agenda that ultimately resulted in the Northern Ireland protocol.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said that “North-South relations are about more than relations with any one political party”.

“Relations are strained because of Brexit and its knock-on effects which continue to play out. Minister Coveney and the Tanaiste were against Brexit as were the majority of people, parties and politicians in Northern Ireland. We are doing our best to minimise the damage to Ireland, North and South. We will not be distracted from that work.”

Poots said there is “a lot of anger over the protocol”. He claimed that the actions of Varadkar and Coveney “hurt people in Northern Ireland”.

Varadkar and Coveney are responsible for interruptions to food and medicine in Northern Ireland, he claimed, irrespective of whether that was the intention.

“They have to reflect on that and rectify that,” he said.

He told reporters outside Government Buildings ”frank conversations” need to take place on the Northern Ireland protocol, saying that it is “now is unworkable”.

He said he was hopeful for a “useful and constructive meeting” with Martin, but added that the Northern Ireland protocol is “not deliverable, and that is something the Taoiseach needs to reflect on as well”.

Solutions can be achieved, he said, but currently it is the people of Northern Ireland that are suffering from the increased cost of food, and issues over medicine supplies, he added.

“These things are entirely unacceptable,” he added.

When asked if it will be a cordial meeting with the Taoiseach, Poots said he had “come to actually do business with people”.

He said he wanted “good” relations across the border, and wanted to work with people who want to achieve that also.

Poots said he believed Martin is in that frame of mind.

Last month, Poots described his relationship with the Dublin Government as “really, really bad”.

He said he has respect for Micheál Martin but was critical of his predecessor and Coveney.

Earlier today, he said he had not refused to attend any North-South meetings.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP are seeking legal advice over the non-attendance of DUP ministers at recent North-South Ministerial Council sectoral meetings.

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar has been approached for comment