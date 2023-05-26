Efforts to restore water supply to thousands of Dublin homes and businesses continue

IRISH WATER IS still working on restoring water supply to areas in Dublin that have been affected by outages since yesterday.

A significant and high-pressure water main burst in Dublin’s south inner city and the supply was turned off while the issue was being resolved.

Around 40,000 properties, including homes and businesses, have been impacted by the outage.

Irish Water said yesterday that services would resume by 10am today, but there has been no indication since that this will be achieved.

A spokesperson from Irish Water said: “We can’t yet confirm a time for full return of service to all customers as an assessment of the burst and resulting damage to the pipe will need to be undertaken before a definitive time can be confirmed.”

Customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages until works are completed:

Dolphins Barn

Harolds Cross

Kilmainham

Fleet Street

Brunswich Street

The Liberties

Gardener Street

Dorset Street

Drumcondra

Whitehall

Artane

Coolock

Beaumont

Fairview

Raheny

Clontarf

Killester

Home Farm

Surrounding areas

One councillor in the Artane-Whitehall area said yesterday that they were receiving a high number of calls regarding outages in the Edenmore, Raheny and Artane areas.

Another councillor in Clontarf said they had a water supply, but that it was running brown.

Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored.

Irish water has arranged alternative water supplies in key locations across Dublin from 9am this morning.

The locations are: Northside Shopping Centre, Artane Shopping Centre, Killester Shopping Centre, Griffith Avenue near Philpsburgh Avenue, Clontarf Coast Road, Clonliffe Road (Croke Park), Newmarket Square off Cork Street, Howth Road, Killester Village, Smithfield, and North King Street.

Irish Water also reminded customers to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.