Over 2,600 eFlow customers double charged last month

ELECTRONIC TAG PROVIDER eFlow charged 2,672 customers twice for last month’s bill due to a system processing error.

In an email issued to the affected customers on 19 July, the company said that they “unintentionally processed” the customer’s monthly invoice amount twice for this month.

“eFlow can confirm that there was a system processing error that affected 2,672 customers,” a spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

“All customers impacted by this error were contacted by eFlow to express our sincere regret at this system failure and advised of their refund options.”

The spokesperson said this was an isolated incident and the company is doing an internal investigation to “prevent such an error in the future”.

The people affected by this incident make up 0.29% of the company’s customers, according to the spokesperson.

The email sent to those affected states that customers can request a direct debit refund from the bank, use the deducted funds as eFlow account credit in the future or contact eFlow for a refund through the customer’s card.

The company also operates the M50 barrier-free tolls. Those charged twice for this month’s toll tag bill should contact 1890 50 10 50.