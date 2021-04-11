#Open journalism No news is bad news

Egypt jails man, 20s, for eight years for sexually harrassing three minors and drug possession

Claims against the former student first emerged through online testimonies.

By AFP Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 7:05 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Cukrov
AN EGYPTIAN COURT has sentenced a man to eight years in prison for sexually harassing three minors and drug possession in a case that sparked outrage on social media.

Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former student of the American University in Cairo, was sentenced to seven years in jail for sexually harassing three underage girls and one year for drug possession, a judicial source said.

Zaki, who is in his 20s, had already been sentenced in December to three years in prison for sexually harassing two young women by Egypt’s economic court, which tries cyber crimes.

The court found he had sent sexual photos to one of the women and repeatedly contacted the other without her consent.

Claims against Zaki emerged online last year in the form of a large number of testimonies — many from classmates — published by the Instagram account Assault Police.

Zaki was arrested on 4 July and confessed to assaulting and blackmailing six complainants, one of whom was a minor.

The case revived a #MeToo campaign in Egypt, where women are highlighting rampant sexual harassment, which has been a criminal offence since 2014.

United Nations surveys say most women in the conservative country have been subject to harassment ranging from catcalling to pinching and groping or worse.

