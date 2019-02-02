This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Researchers discover 40 mummies at ancient Egyptian burial site

The mummies included adults, children and animals.

By AFP Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 4:59 PM
38 minutes ago 2,430 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473649
Image: Roger Anis AP/PA Images
Image: Roger Anis AP/PA Images

RESEARCHERS IN EGYPT have discovered more than 40 mummies at a burial site in central Egypt dating to the Ptolemaic era, the antiquities ministry said today.

The mummies, including adults, children and animals, had been laid on the floor or in open clay coffins in a crumbling underground chamber in Minya governorate, said Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany.

“So far we have more than 40 mummies,” he told officials and journalists during a ceremony at the Tunah Al-Gabal site, 260 kilometres south of Cairo.

Archaeologist Rami Rasmi told AFP that “40 mummies were discovered, including 12 children and six animals, while the rest were adult men and women”.

Egypt Antiquities Source: Roger Anis AP/PA Images

While mummification is mostly associated with ancient Egypt, the practice continued under the kingdom founded by Ptolemy, a successor to Alexander the Great, which lasted from 323 BC to 30 BC.

The Minya graves, discovered during an excavation that started in February last year, are in a communal tomb “probably belonging to a petty bourgeois family”, the ministry said.

Archaeologist Mohamed Ragab said two tombs were discovered nine metres underground and contained more than six rooms.

Egypt Antiquities Source: Roger Anis AP/PA Images

Shards of pottery and pieces of papyrus found at the site helped researchers to determine its date, said the head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri.

Ancient Greek rulers reached the height of their power between the conquests of Alexander the Great and the rise of the Roman empire.

© – AFP 2019

