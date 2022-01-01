Egyptian vulture spotted in Co Roscommon

Photos of the bird were captured by Conor Henry, a student from Munster Technological University, who was on the scene on New Year’s Eve.

Photos of the bird were captured by Conor Henry, a student from Munster Technological University, who was on the scene on New Year’s Eve.

AN EGYPTIAN VULTURE has been sighted in the South Roscommon area.

The male bird was initially observed yesterday morning by the National Parks and Wildlife Services warden for Lough Rea and the Mid-Shannon Callows in the area, Owen Murphy.

Murphy noticed the unusual flight pattern of the bird and upon closer examination, identified him as an Egyptian vulture.

An Egyptian vulture was spotted in the north of the country last summer, the first recorded sighting of the species in Ireland. However, it cannot be determined if the vulture seen in Roscommon is the same bird.

The bird is an adult and appears to be alone. The reason for the vulture’s arrival to Irish shores from his native habitat is unclear.

The bird is an adult and appears to be alone. Source: Conor Henry

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has said the vulture has made a stir in Irish birdwatching circles, with a number of people reportedly travelling from many parts of Ireland to see it and many more arranging to travel today.

It said the the Lough Ree area was rated as the most important site for breeding waterbirds in a report published this year for the National Parks and Wildlife Service, with the Shannon Callows also being rated highly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The area boosts large numbers of Red and Amber listed species with ‘rarities’ popping up on occasion.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service are keen to stress that the Egyptian vulture does not pose a threat to the public or to livestock.