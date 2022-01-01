#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

Egyptian vulture spotted in Co Roscommon

The male bird was first observed yesterday morning by the National Parks and Wildlife Services warden.

By Jane Moore Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 12,501 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644143
Photos of the bird were captured by Conor Henry, a student from Munster Technological University, who was on the scene on New Year’s Eve.
Image: Conor Henry
Photos of the bird were captured by Conor Henry, a student from Munster Technological University, who was on the scene on New Year’s Eve.
Photos of the bird were captured by Conor Henry, a student from Munster Technological University, who was on the scene on New Year’s Eve.
Image: Conor Henry

AN EGYPTIAN VULTURE has been sighted in the South Roscommon area.

The male bird was initially observed yesterday morning by the National Parks and Wildlife Services warden for Lough Rea and the Mid-Shannon Callows in the area, Owen Murphy.

Murphy noticed the unusual flight pattern of the bird and upon closer examination, identified him as an Egyptian vulture.

An Egyptian vulture was spotted in the north of the country last summer, the first recorded sighting of the species in Ireland. However, it cannot be determined if the vulture seen in Roscommon is the same bird.

The bird is an adult and appears to be alone. The reason for the vulture’s arrival to Irish shores from his native habitat is unclear.

02. Egyptian vulture Roscommon photo Conor Henry The bird is an adult and appears to be alone. Source: Conor Henry

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has said the vulture has made a stir in Irish birdwatching circles, with a number of people reportedly travelling from many parts of Ireland to see it and many more arranging to travel today.

It said the the Lough Ree area was rated as the most important site for breeding waterbirds in a report published this year for the National Parks and Wildlife Service, with the Shannon Callows also being rated highly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The area boosts large numbers of Red and Amber listed species with ‘rarities’ popping up on occasion.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service are keen to stress that the Egyptian vulture does not pose a threat to the public or to livestock.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie