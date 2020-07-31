Muslims pray at Croke Park for the first time in celebration of Eid al-Adha

AROUND 200 MUSLIMS and dignitaries have gathered in Croke Park in Dublin for the celebration of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar.

The event, which is taking place in Croke Park for the first time, was originally due to have 500 people in attendance but due to Covid-19 restrictions were limited to 200.

The event began with a recitation from the Quran, followed by a speech from Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman.

Dr Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, who is the chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, led attendees in saying the Eid prayer from 10am.

Eid Al Adha is an annual celebration in the Muslim calendar that takes place at the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and is known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”.

It marks the story of Ibrahim who was asked to sacrifice his son as a show of loyalty to God. But before Ibrahim sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Abhrahm is a central figure in the Christianity, Judaism as well as Islam, Dr Al-Qadri told Muslim worshipers.

He welcomed the attendance of the leaders of the Abrahamic religions: Primate of Ireland and Archbishop Diarmud Martin, Archbishop of Dublin and Bishop of Glendalough Michael Jackson, and Rabbi Zalman Lent, who read out statements.

“Today we are showing together a message of peace, a message of unity, a message of humanity, because this is what we need in this day and age,” he said.

“This sacrifice is mentioned in the Bible, it’s mentioned in the Quran as well. It’s something that is common – that the slight difference is which son he had to sacrifice. What kind of message do we get from this? The message is to trust in god.”

President Michael D Higgins couldn’t be in attendance, but a statement was read out to those gathered at Croke Park to wish people “every health, happiness, and contentment”.

The Head of Stadium Business at Croke Park Mark Dorman told the worshipers who had gathered that for over Croke Park has been the home of Gaelic games since 1913.

“For over 100 years we’ve hosted sporting and non-sporting events, and religious events. Our motto is ‘Where we all belong’, and we feel that having your celebration here today is living proof that this is a place where you belong too.

We salute and thank the many members of the Muslim community who have played a huge role in keeping us safe in recent months.

Your community has shown selfless dedication in the delivery of healthcare, many of you working on the frontline, and your contribution is greatly appreciated.

“Go raibh maith agaibh. Shukram,” he said, meaning ‘thank you’.

Archbishop Diarmud Martin also addressed the crowd: “I’m very happy to wish the entire Muslim community, and those gathered here in Croke Park, Eid Mubarak.”

The entire Corke Park stadium is a living museum, it’s a place of great sporting occasions, and it’s a place of great community. Every year, elderly people come together for a meal at Christmas. But today marks a new chapter in the history of Croke Park.

He said that this event was “recognising publicly the pace of the Muslim community in Ireland – the Ireland of today, and of tomorrow”.

“I’m honoured that you’ve kindly invited me to be part of your celebration. I feel very much at home at your celebration.

I go away hopeful of what we can achieve together.

Rabbi Zalman Lent said “In Ireland they say ‘sport is a religion’ – I’m not sure this is what they meant.”

The service is being broadcast on RTÉ News Now between 9.30 and 11.30am.