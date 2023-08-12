Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A SECURITY ALERT has prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris.
SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.
“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.
Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30pm (11:30am GMT).
The Eiffel tower, France’s most emblematic symbol, drew 6.2 million visitors last year.
