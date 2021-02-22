#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Eight dead as boat carrying dozens of Rohingya breaks down at sea, UN says

The vessel is believed to have departed Bangladesh on 11 February with 90 people on board.

By AFP Monday 22 Feb 2021, 8:15 PM
17 minutes ago 845 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5362315
File photo - A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya is seen visible as far as 1 kilometre from the coast in North Aceh Regency
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo - A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya is seen visible as far as 1 kilometre from the coast in North Aceh Regency
File photo - A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya is seen visible as far as 1 kilometre from the coast in North Aceh Regency
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A BOAT CARRYING dozens of Rohingya, including women and children, has broken down at sea and at least eight people have died, a rights group and the UN refugee agency has said.

Members of the persecuted Muslim minority regularly try to make perilous boat crossings to Malaysia to escape vast refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The vessel is believed to have departed Bangladesh on 11 February with 90 people on board, including 65 women and girls, Chris Lewa, from the Arakan Project, told AFP.

But it broke down after a few days, had run out of food and water and was now drifting in the Andaman Sea close to India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said Lewa, whose group tracks Rohingya boat sailings.

Six women and two men are believed to have died so far, mostly from dehydration, said Lewa, whose group has been in touch with the migrants on board. The United Nations refugee agency confirmed that some had lost their lives.

Indian maritime authorities arrived in the area recently and are believed to have given the migrants supplies, said Lewa. 

The refugee agency called for “immediate action … to save lives and prevent further tragedy.

“We appeal to all governments to deploy their search and rescue capacities and promptly disembark those in distress.”

Rohingya are originally from mostly Buddhist Myanmar but about 750,000 fled over the border to Bangladesh following a 2017 military crackdown, and now live in the world’s biggest refugee camps.

Many have made the sea crossing to Malaysia, which is home to a large Rohingya community and where they can find work in low-paying jobs such as construction.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But the journeys are often long and harrowing, with migrants facing abuse and beatings by traffickers, and many die en route.

It has also become more difficult for them to reach Malaysia in the past year as authorities stepped up patrols of the country’s maritime border due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie