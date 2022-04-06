Eight-foot pencil returned to Galway literature festival after being stolen last night

GARDAÍ RETURNED ONE of two eight-foot tall pencils to the Cúirt International Festival of Literature, which is taking place in Galway city until Sunday.

The pencils were outside Carroll’s Bar on Dominick Street, Galway city and were stolen last night. The festival said this afternoon that one of the two giant pencils had been returned.

Designed to fit over street bollards, the pencils are located at various venues around the city for the week that Cúirt takes place.

The festival said it is appealing for information while pursuing various leads.

Advertisement

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.