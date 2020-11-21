#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Eight injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall as police search for suspect

The incident took place at 2:50pm local time at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 7:47 AM
1 hour ago 5,719 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5274083
Emergency services respond to the incident in Wauwatosa
Image: PA Images
Emergency services respond to the incident in Wauwatosa
Emergency services respond to the incident in Wauwatosa
Image: PA Images

EIGHT PEOPLE have been injured in a shooting incident at a Wisconsin mall, as local police continue their search for the suspect.

The incident took place at 2:50pm local time at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, and when police arrived shortly after, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Wauwatosa police chief Barry Weber has said that seven adults and one teenager have been injured, but none of their injuries are life-threatening.

According to Wauwatosa Police, preliminary investigations have led to the belief that the incident was not done at random, but was the result of an altercation. 

Police have stated that the suspect is a white male in his 20′s or 30′s, but they have not yet determined the man’s identity. 

According to the police, any current information surrounding the identity of the suspect is false.

Shoppers and workers took shelter inside the mall when the shooting broke out.

Shopper Jill Wooley told a local news station she was inside with her 79-year-old mother when the gunfire erupted. 

“I knew right away it was a gunshot and they just kept coming one right after the other,” Wooley told CBS affiliate WDJT. “We just dropped to the floor.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I think we’re all born with it,” she said. “We’ve all been exposed to public shootings like this. I think all of us have thought of what we would do in a situation like this.”

embedded256715729 Police gather outside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa Source: PA Images

“We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today,” said the company who operates the mall, Brookfield Properties.

Brookfield Properties has also thanked police for their handling of the situation and that they will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

Additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie