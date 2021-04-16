Eight people killed and multiple injuries after gunman opens fire at FedEx facility in US

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been killed and multiple have been injured in an incident in the US city of Indianapolis.

The incident happened at a Fedex facility near the international airport, and police said there had been a number of casualties – including the gunman, who took his own life.

A man who said he works at the plant told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman start shooting.

“I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Police spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters officers had responded to an “active shooter incident”, adding that the gunman had died.

Cook said authorities judged there was no longer an immediate threat to public safety.

Police said multiple people had been shot but did not confirm the number or their status.

A Fedex spokesperson confirmed to the AFP news agency that its facility was the scene of the shooting, and said the company was cooperating with authorities.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our ground facility near the Indianapolis airport,” the company said in a statement.

“Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected.”

The facility for the delivery company is reported to employ more than 4,000 people.

Live video showed police tape at the scene of the incident, which follows several mass shootings in recent weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

At the end of last month, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building in southern California.

On March 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That came less than a week after a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

President Joe Biden this month announced six executive measures he said would help stem the gun violence crisis.

“It’s an international embarrassment,” he told Congress members and gun control activists at a White House ceremony.

© AFP 2021