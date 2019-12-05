Eight migrants found on cargo ship in Waterford have been deported - gardaí

THE EIGHT MEN who were discovered hiding on a cargo vessel travelling from France to Waterford have been deported, Gardaí said.

The men, who are believed to be from Eastern Europe, were discovered yesterday on a bulk cargo ship which docked at Belview Port near the mouth of the River Suir, just downriver from Waterford city.

In a statement this evening Gardaí said that following an assessment of their immigration status carried out by immigration officers at Waterford Garda Station, “all eight males were refused ‘leave to land’ in this jurisdiction”.

They have since been deported “from this jurisdiction to the last country of origination”:

“All eight males were deported, under Garda escort, on a ferry destined for Cherbourg which departed from Rosslare at 8.30pm,” the statement said.