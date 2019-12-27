Eight people hospitalised following two-car collision in Co Galway

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Clifden Road, which is 3km from Leenane Village, at around 5.15pm yesterday evening.

Eight people were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries. One male received serious injuries and he condition is currently unknown.

The scene was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who travelled on this stretch of road between 4.45pm and 6pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.