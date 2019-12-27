This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eight people hospitalised following two-car collision in Co Galway

The incident happened on the Clifden Road at around 5.15pm yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Dec 2019, 7:11 AM
34 minutes ago 1,400 Views No Comments
Clifden Road, Co Galway
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Galway. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Clifden Road, which is 3km from Leenane Village, at around 5.15pm yesterday evening.

Eight people were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries. One male received serious injuries and he condition is currently unknown. 

The scene was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who travelled on this stretch of road between 4.45pm and 6pm, to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

