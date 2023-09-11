Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 11 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Shutterstock/fizkes
# Fertility
Eight private fertility clinics in Ireland to provide HSE-funded services from later this month
The HSE-approved clinics are located in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kildare.
2.3k
8
1 hour ago

PEOPLE WHO ARE eligible and recommended for advanced fertility treatment services will be able to access HSE-funded services in many areas across the country from later this month.

Eight private fertility clinics in Ireland will be providing services on behalf of the HSE to people who are recommended for treatment by one of the six HSE regional fertility hubs.

The HSE-approved clinics are located in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kildare, with a number of them having satellite clinics in other locations around the country, where some care may be delivered.

The locations are: 

  • Beacon Care Fertility in Dublin. Satellite clinics in Limerick and Louth.
  • First IVF in Kildare. Satellite clinics in Cork, Galway and Kerry.
  • Merrion Fertility Clinic in Dublin.
  • ReproMed Dublin. Satellite clinic in Louth.
  • ReproMed Galway.
  • Sims IVF in Cork & Dublin. Satellite clinics in Carlow, Limerick and Louth.
  • Thérapie Fertility in Dublin. Satellite clinics in Limerick and Louth.
  • Waterstone Clinic in Cork. Satellite clinics in Kildare and Waterford.

“We are delighted that all providers in Ireland have come on board, ensuring a good regional spread of services,” Dr Cliona Murphy, clinic director with the HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme, said. 

“The fertility care pathway aims to support people in accessing services as close to where they live as possible, as the first step is to visit your GP, who can refer you to one of the six HSE regional fertility hubs,” Murphy said. 

“This pathway ensures that fertility issues are addressed through the public health system at the lowest level of clinical intervention necessary.”

The HSE has said people who are experiencing fertility issues should contact their GP as the first step. Their GP can do some initial tests and provide advice on fertility issues.

The GP can then refer people who meet the access criteria to one of the regional fertility hubs for further tests, investigations and treatments, the HSE said. 

Many people who attend the regional fertility hubs may not need to be referred for further advanced fertility treatments as treatments provided in the hubs will manage their fertility challenges.

The HSE said it will be actively monitoring and reviewing the demand on this service, and reviewing patient needs both in collaboration with its six regional fertility hubs and with the network of HSE-approved private fertility clinics.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     