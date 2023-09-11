Eight private fertility clinics in Ireland to provide HSE-funded services from later this month

PEOPLE WHO ARE eligible and recommended for advanced fertility treatment services will be able to access HSE-funded services in many areas across the country from later this month.

Eight private fertility clinics in Ireland will be providing services on behalf of the HSE to people who are recommended for treatment by one of the six HSE regional fertility hubs.

The HSE-approved clinics are located in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kildare, with a number of them having satellite clinics in other locations around the country, where some care may be delivered.

The locations are:

Beacon Care Fertility in Dublin. Satellite clinics in Limerick and Louth.

First IVF in Kildare. Satellite clinics in Cork, Galway and Kerry.

Merrion Fertility Clinic in Dublin.

ReproMed Dublin. Satellite clinic in Louth.

ReproMed Galway.

Sims IVF in Cork & Dublin. Satellite clinics in Carlow, Limerick and Louth.

Thérapie Fertility in Dublin. Satellite clinics in Limerick and Louth.

Waterstone Clinic in Cork. Satellite clinics in Kildare and Waterford.

“We are delighted that all providers in Ireland have come on board, ensuring a good regional spread of services,” Dr Cliona Murphy, clinic director with the HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme, said.

Advertisement

“The fertility care pathway aims to support people in accessing services as close to where they live as possible, as the first step is to visit your GP, who can refer you to one of the six HSE regional fertility hubs,” Murphy said.

“This pathway ensures that fertility issues are addressed through the public health system at the lowest level of clinical intervention necessary.”

The HSE has said people who are experiencing fertility issues should contact their GP as the first step. Their GP can do some initial tests and provide advice on fertility issues.

The GP can then refer people who meet the access criteria to one of the regional fertility hubs for further tests, investigations and treatments, the HSE said.

Many people who attend the regional fertility hubs may not need to be referred for further advanced fertility treatments as treatments provided in the hubs will manage their fertility challenges.

The HSE said it will be actively monitoring and reviewing the demand on this service, and reviewing patient needs both in collaboration with its six regional fertility hubs and with the network of HSE-approved private fertility clinics.