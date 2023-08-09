Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Northern Irish police car
# co antrim
Eight-year-old girl dies in Co Antrim crash
Another child is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
3.1k
1
1 hour ago

AN EIGHT-YEAR-old girl has died in a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Another child has been taken to hospital, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Emergency services in Northern Ireland attended to the scene of the one vehicle accident this morning in the High Street area.

Eight-year-old Scarlett Rosborough from the Larne area sadly died at the scene.

An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and the PSNI is appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 11:40am, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23.

