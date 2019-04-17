This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eighth man arrested in connection with Strokestown eviction

The events in December followed the repossession of a property by private security personnel days earlier.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 10:47 PM
45 minutes ago 2,074 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4597643
Screengrab of footage from the incident
Image: The Democrat
Screengrab of footage from the incident
Screengrab of footage from the incident
Image: The Democrat

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested this evening as part of an investigation into a number of incidents which took place on a farm in Co Roscommon in December.

He is the eighth person arrested as part of the investigation into the incidents which took place at a farm in Falsk, Strokestown, on 16 December 2018. Two men have been charged to date.

The events in December followed the repossession of a property by private security personnel days earlier.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and among a group of people who were present to support them. 

During a subsequent incident at the property, eight people were injured, three of whom required hospital treatment, while vehicles were set on fire and a dog that was seriously injured had to be put down.

The eviction led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

The man arrested this evening is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 and is being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie