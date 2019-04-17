Eighth man arrested in connection with Strokestown eviction

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested this evening as part of an investigation into a number of incidents which took place on a farm in Co Roscommon in December.

He is the eighth person arrested as part of the investigation into the incidents which took place at a farm in Falsk, Strokestown, on 16 December 2018. Two men have been charged to date.

The events in December followed the repossession of a property by private security personnel days earlier.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and among a group of people who were present to support them.

During a subsequent incident at the property, eight people were injured, three of whom required hospital treatment, while vehicles were set on fire and a dog that was seriously injured had to be put down.

The eviction led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

The man arrested this evening is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 and is being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

