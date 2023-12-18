Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 18 December 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Staying put: Eileen Gleeson. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
permanent

Eileen Gleeson appointed as permanent head coach of Republic of Ireland women’s national team

The FAI confirmed the news this afternoon.
0
9.6k
55 minutes ago

EILEEN GLEESON HAS been appointed as the permanent head coach of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

Gleeson took charge on an interim basis in the wake of Vera Pauw’s departure.

The FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football oversaw a successful Uefa Nations League campaign, securing promotion to League A with six wins from six against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania.

Gleeson, who was previously Pauw’s assistant coach, was continually coy on her future at the helm. In October, FAI Director of Football Marc Canham said, ‘Eileen has confirmed that she does not wish to be considered for the full-time role but is happy to continue in the interim role until a full-time Head Coach can be announced and she will resume her role as Head of Women and Girls’ Football.”

The Dubliner – formerly manager of Peamount United and UCD Waves – never fully ruled it out though.

Pauw guided the team to their first-ever major tournament in the 2023 Women’s World Cup amidst a near four-year tenure.

The FAI decided not to offer the Dutchwoman a new contract in August.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags