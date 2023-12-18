Eileen Gleeson appointed as permanent head coach of Republic of Ireland women’s national team

EILEEN GLEESON HAS been appointed as the permanent head coach of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

Gleeson took charge on an interim basis in the wake of Vera Pauw’s departure.

The FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football oversaw a successful Uefa Nations League campaign, securing promotion to League A with six wins from six against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania.

Gleeson, who was previously Pauw’s assistant coach, was continually coy on her future at the helm. In October, FAI Director of Football Marc Canham said, ‘Eileen has confirmed that she does not wish to be considered for the full-time role but is happy to continue in the interim role until a full-time Head Coach can be announced and she will resume her role as Head of Women and Girls’ Football.”

The Dubliner – formerly manager of Peamount United and UCD Waves – never fully ruled it out though.

Eileen Gleeson appointed as the new Ireland WNT Head Coach ☘️#COYGIG — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 18, 2023

Pauw guided the team to their first-ever major tournament in the 2023 Women’s World Cup amidst a near four-year tenure.

The FAI decided not to offer the Dutchwoman a new contract in August.

