Eir's claim it can roll out broadband plan for under €1bn will be looked at 'in the coming days'

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has he believes there would be some engagement with Eir following the companies claim that it could roll out the National Broadband Plan (NBP) for less than €1 billion.

The company’s CEO Carolan Lennon yesterday told the Oireachtas Communications Committee that Eir would still be interested in the contract but that it would have to be on the same model they are using to provide broadband to a seperate 300,000 rural premises.

The government announced in May that it is to proceed with its plans for the €3 billion NBP, which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland.

Eir was among the original bidders for the contract but pulled out of the process and US-based investment firm Granahan McCourt is now the government’s preferred bidder for the contract, which has not been signed yet.

After Eir’s confirmation that it may still be interested in the contract and its claim that it could carrying it out cheaper, Donohoe says he expects discussions with the company to happen.

“I’d expect that engagement will take place on this matter, yes. I’d make two points in relation to it, firstly Eir withdrew from the broadband process that was underway and they had an opportunity to put forward a proposition but they withdrew from it,” Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Secondly, after they withdrew from it they then expanded their coverage to a further 300,000 homes, which influenced sort of the process that they had left. But they made a number of points yesterday and particularly what we now need to clarify is what exactly is the kind of coverage, what is the kind of service, and what is the cost of that service that is behind the proposition that they outlined and I’m sure that that matter will be engaged on in the coming days.

Shortly after the government announced that it wanted to press ahead with the plan in May, a tranche of documents were released showing that top civil servants “strongly recommended against” proceeding with the plan.

Asked yesterday whether Eir had raised the €1 billion figure in their tender submission, Lennon said the procurement model used by the department did not make this possible.

“The technical submission was trying to be compliant with a procurement model that the department wanted us to be compliant with,” she said.

“What I’m saying is, if you said to me, ‘here’s a billion euros, go build fibre to the home in rural Ireland tomorrow’, I would say okay, but I will do it on the criteria that I built the 300,000 with. Now that’s not the same criteria that the department wanted for the procurement process.”