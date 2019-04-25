This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Marking shovels and tractors': Government turns to Eircodes to tackle rural theft

A campaign encouraging people to mark their property with their Eircode is being launched today.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 12:10 AM
33 minutes ago 1,568 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4604379
Image: Eircode
Image: Eircode

COMBAT CRIME AND prevent theft in rural Ireland? Use Eircodes to mark your property, the government is now suggesting. 

A new campaign launching today encourages property owners, farmers and businesses to mark their property with the seven-digit identifier. 

Eircode - a postcode system for identifying the location of every house and business in Ireland – was launched back in 2015. 

Each Eircode is unique, which is helpful for emergency services, people making deliveries, and those looking to find their correct destination.

The codes, however, have been criticised in the past for having no logistical sense and for the €38 million spend on the system. 

In a turn of events though, they could prove beneficial in tackling crime if people label valuable items with their Eircode through the Property Marking Ireland programme, the aim of which is to deter theft and enable An Garda Siochána to identify and reunite stolen property with its owner. 

The logic behind the move is simple: If a stolen item is marked discreetly with an Eircode in a difficult-to-remove location, it is less attractive to criminals.

A marked item is also easier to return to an owner if recovered by the gardaí. 

The new scheme works by way of an Eircode stamp embedded onto metal items, essentially anything from a shovel to a tractor. Or a digger.

Similar efforts to tackle rural and agricultural crime have emerged in recent years. 

In 2017, the Irish Farmers’ Association launched a Summer Secure campaign to advise its members to tattoo their equipment as their own with some sort of permanent, unique mark.

At the time that there were an estimated 2,000 thefts from farmyards reported each year in Ireland. 

“Property theft is very prevalent in rural Ireland and we need to put every barrier in place to rule out this type of illegal action,” Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development Sean Canney TD has said. 

“The use of Eircodes is a clever way of identifying ownership of property and helps in having recovered property returned.”

The new Eircode scheme will be rolled out over the coming months by non-profit Property Marking Ireland in Co Donegal, Sligo, Cavan, Louth, Clare and Tipperary. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie