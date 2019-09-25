Dalkey volunteers restore World War II 'Eire' sign

The Eire sign in Dalkey has been restored. Source: Niall Carroll/Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

A LARGE ‘EIRE’ sign on a Dalkey cliff, which was originally built during World War II, was unveiled yesterday after a restoration project.

The large ‘Eire 7′ sign on Hawk Cliff was originally built as part of the Emergency Powers Act in 1939 during World War II.

It has now been restored by more than 60 volunteers working over the last six months.

During the war, Ireland was neutral. Between 1942 and 1943 large signs – visible from above – were placed across the coast to act as navigational devices for planes, such as American bombers, crossing over the country.

These signs, which numbered nearly 90 across Ireland, were also known as ‘neutrality markings’.

Unveiled by An Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council Shay Brennan, he praised the volunteers for their work, which was supported by the local council.

Defence Forces members and Dalkey Tidy Towns volunteers also attended the opening.

This isn’t the first such Eire sign to be discovered and refurbished. After wildfires last summer revealed another sign at Bray Head, locals worked to restore it.

A map showing the rest of Ireland’s neutrality markings can be found here.