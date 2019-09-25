This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dalkey volunteers restore World War II 'Eire' sign

The sign was restored by 60 volunteers.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 6,462 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4824299

unveiling-of-the-eire-sign-dalkey The Eire sign in Dalkey has been restored. Source: Niall Carroll/Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

A LARGE ‘EIRE’ sign on a Dalkey cliff, which was originally built during World War II, was unveiled yesterday after a restoration project. 

The large ‘Eire 7′ sign on Hawk Cliff was originally built as part of the Emergency Powers Act in 1939 during World War II. 

It has now been restored by more than 60 volunteers working over the last six months.

During the war, Ireland was neutral. Between 1942 and 1943 large signs – visible from above – were placed across the coast to act as navigational devices for planes, such as American bombers, crossing over the country. 

These signs, which numbered nearly 90 across Ireland, were also known as ‘neutrality markings’. 

Unveiled by An Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council Shay Brennan, he praised the volunteers for their work, which was supported by the local council.  

Defence Forces members and Dalkey Tidy Towns volunteers also attended the opening.

This isn’t the first such Eire sign to be discovered and refurbished. After wildfires last summer revealed another sign at Bray Head, locals worked to restore it. 

A map showing the rest of Ireland’s neutrality markings can be found here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie