#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Ireland 'could face' electricity shortages over next five winters

The warning is contained in a new report from EirGrid.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 8:02 AM
6 minutes ago 503 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5560564
Lough Ree Power Station in Roscommon
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lough Ree Power Station in Roscommon
Lough Ree Power Station in Roscommon
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND COULD FACE electricity shortages over the next five winters if action is not taken because of rising demand and the closure of older power plants.

The warning is contained in a new report from EirGrid, the state-owned electric power transmission operator in Ireland.

The company’s annual Generation Capacity Statement has said the recent withdrawal of previously procured generation and a recent auction which did not clear the desired amount of electricity capacity could bring about energy shortages if no action is taken.

Eirgrid chief executive Mark Foley said that so-called “system alerts” are expected to be a feature of Ireland’s power system over the coming winters and that this winter “is likely to be challenging”.

A system-alert is called when demand for electricity nears the point of supply, and when the sudden loss of a large power plant or another unexpected event may not cover the country’s electricity needs.

There have been eight such alerts in Ireland since January 2020, including during periods of very low wind, limited interconnector support from Great Britain, prolonged outages at two large gas generators and the impact of Covid-19 on maintenance.

The report found that despite a short-term reduction in electricity use due to Covid-19, demand in Ireland is on the rise and will increase significantly due to an increase in the number of large energy users – including data centres.

These large users are expected to account for 27% of Ireland’s electricity consumption by 2030.

“It is clear from the report that new, cleaner gas-fired generation plant is required now to address this issue, especially for when wind and solar generation is low,” Foley said.

“Appropriate volumes of dispatchable flexible gas generation are critical to support the transition to a low-carbon power system into the next decade, as we move to 70% renewables by 2030 and, ultimately, a zero-carbon power system.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The report also says that demand for electricity will increase over the coming years as consumers find new ways to use electricity.

These include the use of alternative heating methods, such as electric heat pumps, and cleaner modes of transport, such as electric vehicles.

Eirgrid expects most of this demand to be met from wind and solar energy as the power system is reshaped to meet the Government target of at least 70% of electricity demand coming from renewable sources by 2030.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie