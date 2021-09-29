Ireland 'could face' electricity shortages over next five winters

IRELAND COULD FACE electricity shortages over the next five winters if action is not taken because of rising demand and the closure of older power plants.

The warning is contained in a new report from EirGrid, the state-owned electric power transmission operator in Ireland.

The company’s annual Generation Capacity Statement has said the recent withdrawal of previously procured generation and a recent auction which did not clear the desired amount of electricity capacity could bring about energy shortages if no action is taken.

Eirgrid chief executive Mark Foley said that so-called “system alerts” are expected to be a feature of Ireland’s power system over the coming winters and that this winter “is likely to be challenging”.

A system-alert is called when demand for electricity nears the point of supply, and when the sudden loss of a large power plant or another unexpected event may not cover the country’s electricity needs.

There have been eight such alerts in Ireland since January 2020, including during periods of very low wind, limited interconnector support from Great Britain, prolonged outages at two large gas generators and the impact of Covid-19 on maintenance.

The report found that despite a short-term reduction in electricity use due to Covid-19, demand in Ireland is on the rise and will increase significantly due to an increase in the number of large energy users – including data centres.

These large users are expected to account for 27% of Ireland’s electricity consumption by 2030.

“It is clear from the report that new, cleaner gas-fired generation plant is required now to address this issue, especially for when wind and solar generation is low,” Foley said.

“Appropriate volumes of dispatchable flexible gas generation are critical to support the transition to a low-carbon power system into the next decade, as we move to 70% renewables by 2030 and, ultimately, a zero-carbon power system.”

The report also says that demand for electricity will increase over the coming years as consumers find new ways to use electricity.

These include the use of alternative heating methods, such as electric heat pumps, and cleaner modes of transport, such as electric vehicles.

Eirgrid expects most of this demand to be met from wind and solar energy as the power system is reshaped to meet the Government target of at least 70% of electricity demand coming from renewable sources by 2030.