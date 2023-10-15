Elderly man dies in incident on trike in Waterford

A ELDERLY MAN has died while driving a trike in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle incident at Chapel Road, Stradbally, at around noon today.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Tramore are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Chapel Road, Stradbally, Co. Waterford between 11.30am and 12.30pm on 15 October 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.