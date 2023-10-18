Elderly man dies in Wicklow house fire

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN ELDERLY MAN has died in a house fire in Co Wicklow overnight.
Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence on Roundwood in the early hours of this morning.
The fire began at around 12.30am and the man, aged in his 80s, was fatally injured.
His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
Gardaí say investigations ongoing.
