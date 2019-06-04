This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands of elderly patients face more than 24-hours in Emergency Departments

The HSE has a target of releasing all patients over the age of 75 within 24-hours.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 9:45 AM
15 minutes ago 582 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666663
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian

MORE THAN FOUR thousand elderly patients were forced to wait a full day in Emergency Departments in hospitals around Ireland in the first three months of 2019.

The HSE set a target of discharging all patients over the age of 75 within 24-hours but newly released figures show that a total of 4,349 faced more than a full day waiting for treatment.

University Hospital Limerick racked up the most lengthy stays with 560 patients enduring a day in hospital.

Galway University Hospitals (449), University Hospital Waterford (419), Cork University Hospital (405) and the Mater Hospital in Dublin (418) also accumulated significant numbers of lengthy visits.

The statistics were obtained by Fianna Fáil and the party’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said that lengthy hospital visits compound ill-health.

“The bar was set very low when the target was introduced by the HSE, and yet it has been missed literally thousands of times,” Donnelly said.

These figures are disgraceful and despite the fact that they have decreased on previous years, it’s still not acceptable to have some of our most vulnerable people treated in this manner.

Donnelly said that bed capacity is a “fundamental problem in health care in Ireland” and added that if Health Minister Simon Harris can’t get to grips with “basic problems” after three years in the role then “we are going to see thousands more over 75′s languish in A&E’s across the country.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie