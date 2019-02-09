This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost 15,000 elderly people were forced to wait over 24 hours in emergency departments last year

The latest figures show there was an increase of nearly 3,000 on the year previous.

By Christina Finn Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 12:05 AM
3 minutes ago 47 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4478832
Image: Mark Stedman
Image: Mark Stedman

NEARLY 15,000 patients aged 75 years old and over waited more than 24 hours in emergency departments last year.

The latest figures reveal this is an increase of 2,821 on last year. 

From 1 January to 31 December 2018, a total of 14,041 patients over the age of 75 waited in hospital emergency departments. 

In 2017, the figure was 11,220.

The latest HSE numbers show that University Hospital Limerick had nearly 2,000 elderly patients waiting in A&E for more than 24 hours, while Galway University Hospital had 1,737 older patients waiting more than a day. 

The Mater Hospital had over 1,529 over 75s waiting for that time period, while St Vincent’s University Hospital had 1,033 elderly patients waiting.

The release of the figures comes as Health Minister Simon Harris and the government come under continued pressure to solve the nurse’s strike. 

Screenshot 2019-02-05 at 18.40.39

Commenting on the data, Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said it is “incredibly worrying” that 14,041 patients over 75 years old were not seen within 24 hours last year.

“Older patients are often among the most vulnerable people in our hospitals due to their age and the additional medical needs that can sometimes accompany ageing. Their being treated urgently prevents escalation of injury and ensures safety and swift treatment,” she said. 

She said the minister needs to look at the way older people are treated in the health service and reflect on how they are being let down.

“The solution is more capacity, more staff, and the implementation of Slaintecare; however, the government are damaging capital projects across the State due to the children’s hospital overspend, they are refusing to engage with nurses and midwives to resolve that crisis, and they appear to have no interest in implementing Sláintecare,” she added.

A HSE error resulted in similar figures being passed on the Fianna Fáil’s Mary Butler last year and being published in The Irish Times. The HSE has confirmed the above figures are accurate. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    71,139  118
    2
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    62,616  67
    3
    		Poll: Should Simon Harris resign over the Children's Hospital cost overrun?
    59,972  157
    Fora
    1
    		As it plots an expansion, the Digital Hub has been ordered to pay up for sitting on vacant land
    407  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    51,062  162
    2
    		'The parish was just completely raw and numb. To get back to the sanctuary of the GAA pitch was good.'
    33,849  3
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,760  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    21,498  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about new Netflix show Russian Doll, according to the women who've watched
    5,601  2
    3
    		Justin Bieber said God 'blessed him' with Hailey Baldwin after a year of celibacy ... it's The Dredge
    5,263  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    GARDAí
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    DUBLIN
    Jason Sherlock departs Dublin set-up with Connolly return on the cards - report
    Jason Sherlock departs Dublin set-up with Connolly return on the cards - report
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    COURT
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie