AN ELDERLY WOMAN has died following a house fire in Co Mayo.

The fire occurred at a home in Kiltimagh yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

A woman, aged in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body remains at the home this morning.

It’s understood foul play is not suspected at present.

The scene is currently being held and a technical examination will take place.