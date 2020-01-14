'Fine Gael has failed on housing and health': Micheál Martin sets out Fianna Fáil's general election stall

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has pointed to issues around housing and health as the key focus of his party’s campaign ahead of the upcoming general election.

Earlier this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that 8 February would be the day the country goes to the polls, following weeks of speculation that a polling date would be set much sooner than the April timeframe mooted late last year.

Varadkar will visit President Michael D Higgins this lunchtime to formally dissolve the 32nd Dáil.

Micheál Martin, setting out his stall for the campaign, said Fine Gael “hasn’t delivered, and they haven’t the capacity to deliver” as he outlined the areas of focus for his party members over the next three weeks.

“The key issue for us is we need a new government. Fine Gael has failed, particularly in terms of housing and health, the cost of living and so many other areas,” he said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin points to housing and health as the key focus of his party’s election campaign, after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced February 8th is the day the country will go to the polls. pic.twitter.com/d47xeQ8lFN — Conor McCrave (@Conor_McCrave) January 14, 2020 Source: Conor McCrave /Twitter

“One only has to look, for example, at the National Children’s Hospital, the extraordinary way that ballooned out of all expectations in terms of cost, from around €500 million originally to €2 billion.

“We’ve picked up on the doorsteps, people are angry with the situation. Young people, in particular, who can’t aspire to homeownership, we have the lowest homeownership rates in a generation, the highest rents. People are finding it very difficult to buy a house, very difficult to survive.”

Martin said he spoke to Varadkar in a phone call which lasted “one second” this morning and described it as “amicable”.

Asked why his party was using the same “Ireland for All” slogan in his campaign as he did in 2016, when Fianna Fáil failed to win enough support to form a government, he said it was a philosophy that didn’t need changing.

“It’s not a slogan, it’s a philosophy, it’s a viewpoint. So you don’t change something like ‘Ireland for All’ when we want to bring people in from the cold, when we don’t want to marginalise people.

“The curriculum for special needs, for example, is a classic illustration of that. They’ve been marginalised by this government in terms of access to services.”

Fine Gael’s ambitions

Leo Varadkar, having announced the date following a Cabinet briefing early this morning, also set out plans for his party to win support from the electorate over the next 25 days.

Speaking to reporters from Government Buildings today, Varadkar took credit for the progress in Brexit negotiations and the restoration of Stormont in Northern Ireland.

“We have a deal on Brexit and Northern Ireland. Our economy has never been stronger, there are more people at work than ever before, incomes are rising, poverty is falling and the public finances are back in order.

“As a nation we have every reason to be hopeful and positive about the future.

“I know that many families struggle with the cost of living so we have plans to ease the burden and help families who we believe should be at the centre of our society.

Varadkar said he made the decision to hold the election on Saturday 8 February to avoid “the inconvenience to parents of a polling day on a weekday during school term”.

The hastened polling date has, however, left some voters concerned that they will not be eligible to vote in just three weeks time.

The issue centres around those voters who registered in the last year, and were put on a draft register which was to be added to the official register on 15 February.

As the election date is before that, doubt has been cast over whether the government could legally have those on the draft register added to a supplementary register before polling day.

Martin said: “There was an onus on the Government to clear all that up before they named a date and I’m surprised that they let that situation develop.

“I think thousands of people should be facilitated, who are on the draft register, of being able to vote. We may even have the anomaly of people who voted in the local election but won’t be able to vote in the general election, which is very odd indeed.”

With reporting from Christina Finn