This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What are the issues affecting people in your area? We want to send our election team to your hometown

Over the next three weeks we’ll be sending reporters around the country to hear directly from voters about the issues that really matter in their local area.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 20 Jan 2020, 7:00 PM
9 minutes ago 369 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972445

image (18)

ALMOST A DECADE after the mid-recession election of 2011, and four years on from the last national vote in 2016, the country goes to the polls once again in less than three weeks’ time. 

The last ten years have seen an intensification of debates about homelessness, rural neglect, health, transport and crime. There’s also been an increased focus on climate issues; while businesses, farmers and householders in border regions were faced with a unique new set of concerns as the country came to grips with the Brexit crisis. 

As political leaders criss-cross the country and battle for airtime from national and local media outlets, we want to hear about what’s happening in your local area – directly from the people you speak to and hear from each day: do people in your community think that things are on the right track, or does your town or village feel its been left behind in the last few years? 

Over the next three weeks we’ll be sending reporters around the country to hear directly from voters about the issues that really matter in their local area. 

To nominate your area, send an email to hometown@thejournal.ie with your details and a few lines about local issues you’d like to see highlighted as part of the election campaign.

We’ll be in touch if we’re considering sending a team, and we’ll take it from there. 

Email us

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie