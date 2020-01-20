What are the issues affecting people in your area? We want to send our election team to your hometown

ALMOST A DECADE after the mid-recession election of 2011, and four years on from the last national vote in 2016, the country goes to the polls once again in less than three weeks’ time.

The last ten years have seen an intensification of debates about homelessness, rural neglect, health, transport and crime. There’s also been an increased focus on climate issues; while businesses, farmers and householders in border regions were faced with a unique new set of concerns as the country came to grips with the Brexit crisis.

As political leaders criss-cross the country and battle for airtime from national and local media outlets, we want to hear about what’s happening in your local area – directly from the people you speak to and hear from each day: do people in your community think that things are on the right track, or does your town or village feel its been left behind in the last few years?

Over the next three weeks we’ll be sending reporters around the country to hear directly from voters about the issues that really matter in their local area.

To nominate your area, send an email to hometown@thejournal.ie with your details and a few lines about local issues you’d like to see highlighted as part of the election campaign.

We’ll be in touch if we’re considering sending a team, and we’ll take it from there.