European and local election campaigners asked not to put signs on electricity poles

ESB NETWORKS IS warning campaigners for the European and local elections that putting up posters on electricity poles is strictly prohibited.

Voting for the elections takes place on 24 May and posters have been erected across the country since last week.

The electricity utility has said dangerous situations have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on electricity poles.

“There is a very real danger to life when placing posters on live electricity poles. Posters have caused the pole to catch fire as well as creating blind spots for traffic,” ESB Networks said.

In some cases, ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these dangerous posters.

Posters that are erected on electricity poles will be removed by ESB Networks. It warned that the costs incurred may be recovered from the respective parties and groups involved.

“ESB Networks regularly advise the general public to always stay clear of electricity poles and wires through its TV, radio and social media campaigns. It is important that these messages are taken on board in the interest of safety,” the utility said.

In the event of a dangerous situation or emergency, the public is reminded to immediately phone ESB Networks emergency service on 1850 372 999. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.