This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

European and local election campaigners asked not to put signs on electricity poles

The electricity utility has said dangerous situations have been created in the past by doing so.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 2:34 PM
12 minutes ago 470 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4612738
Image: Shutterstock/Radovan1
Image: Shutterstock/Radovan1

ESB NETWORKS IS warning campaigners for the European and local elections that putting up posters on electricity poles is strictly prohibited.

Voting for the elections takes place on 24 May and posters have been erected across the country since last week.

The electricity utility has said dangerous situations have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on electricity poles.

“There is a very real danger to life when placing posters on live electricity poles. Posters have caused the pole to catch fire as well as creating blind spots for traffic,” ESB Networks said.

In some cases, ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these dangerous posters.

Posters that are erected on electricity poles will be removed by ESB Networks. It warned that the costs incurred may be recovered from the respective parties and groups involved.

“ESB Networks regularly advise the general public to always stay clear of electricity poles and wires through its TV, radio and social media campaigns. It is important that these messages are taken on board in the interest of safety,” the utility said.

In the event of a dangerous situation or emergency, the public is reminded to immediately phone ESB Networks emergency service on 1850 372 999. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie