Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Man arrested for tampering with election posters in north Dublin

The incident happened in Balbriggan earlier this week.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 8:06 PM
47 minutes ago 5,025 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904143
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after being caught tampering with election posters in Balbriggan in north Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted after a member of the public spotted the individual allegedly cutting down a number of posters earlier this week.

It is understood that posters belonging to a number of candidates, including Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, Fine Gael’s James Reilly and Labour’s Duncan Smith, were tampered with.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed that were investigating an incident of criminal damage on the Naul Road in Balbriggan on Thursday.

“A male in his late 40s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Balbriggan Garda Station,” a statement said.

“He has since been charged and bailed to appear before Balbriggan District Court later this month.”

Comments have been closed as an individual has been charged.

