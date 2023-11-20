Advertisement

Monday 20 November 2023
European elections

Electoral Commission will today announce which constituency is gaining extra EU seat

Currently, Ireland has 13 MEP seats across three constituencies. This will increase to 14 in June.
561
0
1 hour ago

THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION will today announce which Irish constituency is to gain an additional seat for European Union elections. 

The decision comes after the European Parliament voted in September to allocate an additional seat to Ireland ahead of the European Parliament elections in June 2024. 

Currently, Ireland has 13 MEP seats across three constituencies. This will increase to 14 in June. 

These are the existing constituencies, the counties they include, and how many seats they have:

  • Dublin – four seats
  • Midlands-North-West (Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath) – four seats
  • South (Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow) – five seats 

A recent review by the Electoral Commission on the state’s constituencies made no changes to the current Irish set up for European elections, awaiting the result of the vote that was held in September instead.

A public consultation on the redrawing of European electoral boundaries and the allocation of the new MEP seat was opened by the Electoral Commission in September. 

In recent weeks, sitting Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald announced that she would not run in next year’s European election, as did fellow Fine Gael member and MEP Deirdre Clune.

Today’s announcement from the Electoral Commission is expected at 8am. 

Jane Matthews
