This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Done Deal says the number of people searching for electric cars has jumped by 244% since 2016

There are now 1,600 hybrid and electric vehicles rolling out of Irish showrooms every month.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 893 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717007
Almost one in eight new car sales is now a hybrid or electric car.
Image: Shutterstock
Almost one in eight new car sales is now a hybrid or electric car.
Almost one in eight new car sales is now a hybrid or electric car.
Image: Shutterstock

ONLINE MARKETPLACE DONE Deal has reported a significant spike in searches for electric and hybrid vehicles, up 244% on 30 months ago.

The details come in Done Deal’s latest Motor Industry Review which examined car sales for the first six months of the year.

In a further demonstration of the increased speed of adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, their sales for the first half of this year has already outstripped all of last year.

Overall, their 12% market share is still behind sales of new diesel cars at 47% and petrol cars at 41%. However, that 12% represents a huge jump since 2015 when sales of electric and hybrid cars made up just 1.5% of the market.

Those sales translate to an average of 1,600 new hybrid and fully electric vehicles coming out of Irish showrooms every month.

The best-selling new fully electric vehicles so far this year are: the Hyundai Kona, the Nissan Leaf, the Volkswagen E Golf, the Renault Zoe and the BMW I3.

Four of the five best-selling new hybrid vehicles are manufactured by Toyota with only the Kia Niro making that particular list.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) last week revealed that new car sales were down by 7.4% in the first six month of this year compared to last.

SIMI described the figures as “disappointing” and blamed it in part on “the uncertain trading environment arising from Brexit”.

The registration of new car sales were down across each of the 26 counties but Louth and Dublin observed the smallest declines at 2.27% and 2.29%.

Used cars

With the sales of new cars in decline, there’s been an uptick in demand for used cars and Leinster recorded the largest increase (6%) of used car imports in the year to date.

In the first six months of the year, 29,775 used cars were imported and registered in Leinster with 11,814 in Munster, and 11,531 in the Connacht/Ulster region.

In terms of car makers, there is a similar pattern in both new and used cars with four of five of the car makers the same in both categories.

Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford and Nissan each occupy the first four places in both categories with Skoda making the top five in the new car category and Audi in the used car category.

PastedImage-62626 Source: Done Deal

Done Deal also looked at some of the most searched for cars in the first half of this year and compared their current asking prices to their new sale value in 2016 to examine depreciation.

In that measurement, the Skoda Oktavia depreciated  by the smallest amount at about a third over the three years. 

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Done Deal Ltd.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie