Hybrid and electric car sales increase by 68.5% so far this year

IN THE FIRST six months of the year, electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 11.8% of all new private cars licensed, up from 6.5% in the same period in 2018.

While licensing of new petrol and diesel private cars fell in the first six months of 2019, the number of electric and hybrid new private cars licensed increased by 68.5% to 9,150.

New CSO figures show that Wicklow had the largest proportional increase in new private electric cars licensed in the first half of 2019, at 4.7%. This was followed by Kildare (3.6%) and Leitrim (3.5%).

For hybrid vehicles, Longford had the highest proportional increase at 14.6%, followed by Galway (13.1%) and Cavan (12.5%).

Overall, Dublin, Cork and Galway had the highest number of electric/hybrid new private cars licenced between January and June 2019.

Source: CSO

Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, Volkswagen and BMW represented 93.4% of all new electric private cars licensed in the first six months of 2019.

Toyota represented 82.8% of all new hybrid private cars licensed in the same period.

They still represent a small proportion of private cars in the country.

In the first six months of this year, there were 31,487 petrol-fuelled private cars licenced, with 37,002 diesel cars. There were 1,943 electric private cars licenced during that same period, and 7,207 hybrids.

This has, however, jumped from 542 electric private cars licenced in the first six months of last year, and 4,905 private hybrid cars.

Read more on those figures on the CSO website here.