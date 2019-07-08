This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hybrid and electric car sales increase by 68.5% so far this year

Wicklow’s electric car sales jumped massively, while Longford’s hybrid car licencing jumped by almost 15%.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 8 Jul 2019, 10:46 PM
32 minutes ago 2,340 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4716443
Image: Shutterstock/vpilkauskas
Image: Shutterstock/vpilkauskas

IN THE FIRST six months of the year, electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 11.8% of all new private cars licensed, up from 6.5% in the same period in 2018.

While licensing of new petrol and diesel private cars fell in the first six months of 2019, the number of electric and hybrid new private cars licensed increased by 68.5% to 9,150. 

New CSO figures show that Wicklow had the largest proportional increase in new private electric cars licensed in the first half of 2019, at 4.7%. This was followed by Kildare (3.6%) and Leitrim (3.5%).

For hybrid vehicles, Longford had the highest proportional increase at 14.6%, followed by Galway (13.1%) and Cavan (12.5%).

Overall, Dublin, Cork and Galway had the highest number of electric/hybrid new private cars licenced between January and June 2019. 

CSO Source: CSO

Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, Volkswagen and BMW represented 93.4% of all new electric private cars licensed in the first six months of 2019.

Toyota represented 82.8% of all new hybrid private cars licensed in the same period.

They still represent a small proportion of private cars in the country.

In the first six months of this year, there were 31,487 petrol-fuelled private cars licenced, with 37,002 diesel cars. There were 1,943 electric private cars licenced during that same period, and 7,207 hybrids.

This has, however, jumped from 542 electric private cars licenced in the first six months of last year, and 4,905 private hybrid cars.

Read more on those figures on the CSO website here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie