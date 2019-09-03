Man to appear in court after being caught with weapon at Electric Picnic

A MAN IS set to appear in court after gardaí caught him with a weapon while leaving a car park at Electric Picnic in Co Laois.

The man was arrested after being found in possession of the weapon, before further inquiries revealed that he had two outstanding bench warrants against him.

He remains in custody and is currently awaiting a court appearance.

His arrest was one of almost 500 incidents associated with the festival, which drew over 50,000 people to Stradbally Hall last weekend.

Gardaí are also investigating a sexual assault that allegedly occurred during the festival, and are continuing to support the individual who reported it to them.

Other incidents included 453 drugs offences, six public order offences and four arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, three of which related to drug driving.

There was also one minor assault and one theft reported.

“While there were a large number of medical issues with patrons being treated for various aliments including adverse effects of alcohol and drugs, there were two transfers to Portalaoise Hospital of patients who had been resuscitated and deemed critical,” gardaí added in a statement.

“Both these patients have since stabilised and gardaí retain contact with both families having provided family liaison services.”

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.